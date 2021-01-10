I've said it before as above, but the flight path after the dive looks very similar to the Boeing 737 Max that crashed in the past.
https://www.channelnewsasia.com/asia...rlines-2577726
Apparently it's already been established that this plane didn't have the software onboard that caused the past 2 crashes.
Or hardware. That's just the 737 Max
So according to you a plane which has never had a very high crash record (almost perfect in fact) is flying along at 29,000 feet and suddenly goes into a steep dive, pulls up at around 8000 feet briefly recovers then nose dives vertically into the ground at very high speed is a normal crash (the massive roller-coaster in the sky type profile). It is very similar to what happened with the Max and even if the hardware and software are different it's essentially still the same plane type a Boeing 737 type.
I have studied what happened with the 737 Max closely and Boeing was deeply in neglect, I wouldn't be surprised if there was a fault with an aircraft that is very similar, in fact the model before. Boeing has been on a downhill slide for a while.
Just because Boeing made wonderful planes in the past doesn't mean that as time goes on and newer people take over the initial teams are watered down and subsequent efforts produce crap. Especially with questionable management concerned more with profit than quality and excellence. I have seen this very thing happen in my work experience.
