That all it would take to start the removal of all our current restrictions/mandates was a couple of bad polls for the government
Its actually more the fact that Covid is now 100% loose in the public, and there is nothing they can do now.
cats out of the bag.
So they are dropping the rules & restrictions .
There will still be requirements to be covid vaxed to do certain things, eg get on some planes or get entry to some countries.
Seems all the covid modelling, that the govt would have paid millions for , turned out to be BS .
Trying to preserve the illusion that human beings are in control of their own destiny. Would be better to keep masks and some restrictions, like everyone should be vaxed and boosted to try and slow the numbers down, it's almost runaway now and all the talk in the world won't make much difference if measures aren't carefully chosen.
This pandemic is a long way from over, hope the businessmen (mostly national party) are satisfied that their profit motives have prevailed over common sense, and they are now making plenty of money since they can open their businesses without many restrictions and the customers are flooding in. LOL.
It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
Surely you have a better idea? We just borrow and put everyone on welfare. No-one works, owns businesses, pays tax etc etc? Then they won't lend to us, what do we do then?
Don't be silly, trying to push sh!t uphill by opening up completely is ignoring reality and wishful thinking of the worst kind which has resulted in a worse outcome than if we did attempt to achieve zero covid even if it is not possible, we would have probably had lots of areas with much reduced covid and people could have carried on as we did in the first part of lockdown.
The clamoring for back to normal has resulted in deserted streets of shops in the CBD's and lots of sick staff and customers, with people staying away from possible contact with covid because they know things are actually out of control and nobody in charge really looks like they know what they are doing anymore.
The business men are calling for a return to subsidies so don't talk about benefits to me as if only poor people require them.
Lots of these businesses seem to rely on tourism which won't be back anytime soon so propping them up and paying subsidies to lost failed business ideas is a waste of time.
People are not realizing that Covid is a huge problem which cannot be talked away or ignored.
We need to wait in a "holding pattern" until more and better vaccines emerge, whenever that is.
Quite a few more people (mostly in the older age group) are now dying everyday with the new and risky path we have taken.
The Press today, states that China has over 500,000 with visas are not allowed to come to NZ, toooo much covid.
The Press March 9th, virus hits Queenstown's core, one owner has 11 venues, wowww, now that's what I call "greed", he is temporally closing 6.
Same with the ski field owner with 3 of them.
No argument there. I'm sick of listening to CBD businesses whinging about the people WFH and the CBD is dead.
Yep, it's a sea-change. Way of the future. Sell up and move on.
Who the hell would wanna go to Auckland's CBD??
