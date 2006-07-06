Thread: No problem

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    Shops: No shoes, no shirt, no service.
    People: OK. No problem.

    Traffic Laws: Wear a seatbelt in your car or receive a ticket.
    People: OK. No problem.

    OSH: While working in certain places you must wear safety goggles and safety gear.
    People: OK. No problem.

    Airlines: You must be seated and wear a seat belt, with your tray table up when taking off.
    People: OK. No problem.

    Going through security: Before boarding the plane you need to take off your shoes, your belt, anything from your pockets and go through this x-ray machine.
    People: OK. No problem.

    Supermarket: Please wear a mask while you are shopping to help reduce the chance of infecting others with a potentially deadly virus.
    People: HOW DARE YOU TAKE AWAY MY CIVIL LIBERTIES AND RIGHTS!!
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Another reason I hate people.

    I stock up on pets.
    Quote Originally Posted by allblack View Post
    Another reason I hate people.

    I stock up on pets.
    Cheaper than driving to the supermarket and shopping for vegetables. Good move
