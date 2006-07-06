Thread: No problem

Shops: No shoes, no shirt, no service.
People: OK. No problem.
Traffic Laws: Wear a seatbelt in your car or receive a ticket.
People: OK. No problem.
OSH: While working in certain places you must wear safety goggles and safety gear.
People: OK. No problem.
Airlines: You must be seated and wear a seat belt, with your tray table up when taking off.
People: OK. No problem.
Going through security: Before boarding the plane you need to take off your shoes, your belt, anything from your pockets and go through this x-ray machine.
People: OK. No problem.
Supermarket: Please wear a mask while you are shopping to help reduce the chance of infecting others with a potentially deadly virus.
People: HOW DARE YOU TAKE AWAY MY CIVIL LIBERTIES AND RIGHTS!!
