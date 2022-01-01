Every so often I notice, in the bottom right side of the screen, a small dot surrounded by a circle. When I hover over the dot there is a small sign which says, "Your location is currently in use," and I wonder what it means.
Thanks for your help.
It means "Microsoft knows where you live" - you have location services enabled, and there is an app running in the background using your location to do what it needs to do or for the purpose of serving content "that is relevant to you" - Microsoft's words not mine
To disable the Location data got to----->Settings----->Privacy----->Click on Location----->Click Change----->Set location of this device to "off"
Despite Microsoft's insistance, no your computer will not stop working if you disable location awareness... this is nothing more than scare mongering from Microsoft...
