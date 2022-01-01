Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:03 PM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,652

    Default What does this mean?

    Every so often I notice, in the bottom right side of the screen, a small dot surrounded by a circle. When I hover over the dot there is a small sign which says, "Your location is currently in use," and I wonder what it means.

    Thanks for your help.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:47 PM #2
    chiefnz
    chiefnz is online now
    Enterprise IT Consultant chiefnz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Sydney AU
    Posts
    1,735

    Default Re: What does this mean?

    It means "Microsoft knows where you live" - you have location services enabled, and there is an app running in the background using your location to do what it needs to do or for the purpose of serving content "that is relevant to you" - Microsoft's words not mine

    To disable the Location data got to----->Settings----->Privacy----->Click on Location----->Click Change----->Set location of this device to "off"

    Despite Microsoft's insistance, no your computer will not stop working if you disable location awareness... this is nothing more than scare mongering from Microsoft...

    Ryzen 5 5600X
    Gigabyte X570 Aorus Pro Wi-fi
    Corsair Hydro H100x
    32GB DDR4 @ 3200MHz
    WD 512GB M.2 PCI-E 4 NVMe
    WD 1TB M.2 PCI-E 4 NVMe
    Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3070 Ti Master
    Corsair 4000D Airflow
    Corsair RMx 850W
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources