Watched a David Attenborough programme last night where he spoke of an almond orchard that has 140 million trees with billions of flowers - 20,000 flowers on each tree, which all need to be fertilised all at once, so they bring in 40 billion bees.
The flowers are only there for a few weeks.
Each bee fertilisers thousands of blossoms every day with two and a half trillion flowers pollinated each day.
Flowers have a negative charge, bees have a positive charge. When a bee visits the flower it changes the flower to a positive charge so they know that they have visited that flower.
It must be a massive undertaking at harvest time.
I knew that you would find that interesting.
