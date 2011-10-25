Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 07:45 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,650

    Default Some fantastic numbers.

    Watched a David Attenborough programme last night where he spoke of an almond orchard that has 140 million trees with billions of flowers - 20,000 flowers on each tree, which all need to be fertilised all at once, so they bring in 40 billion bees.

    The flowers are only there for a few weeks.

    Each bee fertilisers thousands of blossoms every day with two and a half trillion flowers pollinated each day.

    Flowers have a negative charge, bees have a positive charge. When a bee visits the flower it changes the flower to a positive charge so they know that they have visited that flower.

    It must be a massive undertaking at harvest time.

    I knew that you would find that interesting.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:51 AM #2
    Zippity
    Zippity is offline
    Member Zippity's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Capital City
    Posts
    4,532

    Default Re: Some fantastic numbers.

    I wished they had shown us how they harvest the almonds.

    By using a tree shaker??
    A married man should forget his mistakes. There's no use in two people remembering the same thing!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:52 AM #3
    zqwerty
    zqwerty is offline
    VoidMaster
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    6,753

    Default Re: Some fantastic numbers.

    The Earth's biosphere is amazingly complex and subtle and we are wandering through it and messing around with it like a bunch of idiots.

    Chopping down the rain forest in South America, could we be any more stupid and unaware?

    The answer is "yes" we are also over fishing the oceans.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. What a truly fantastic weekend
    By wratterus in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 25-10-2011, 08:58 PM
  2. Fantastic service....from the UK.
    By martynz in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-07-2011, 06:35 PM
  3. Fantastic news
    By somebody in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 57
    Last Post: 11-01-2011, 07:51 PM
  4. just simply fantastic
    By GameJunkie in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 21-09-2010, 08:01 PM
  5. A fantastic idea
    By somebody in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 23-05-2009, 05:41 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources