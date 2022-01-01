-
Senior Member
RIP Hoover
He is booked for his final vet visit tomorrow.
No quality of life now. My 3rd and last cat that moved with me.
He was a lovely boy...........
Aged mum going to be assessed soon. That's another bit of stress. I had a bit of a break for a few days, back now and sick. No not covid.....even though I'm avoiding people due to the panics.....got shopping delivered etc.
My break didn't involve contact with people, I did go over that awful Napier to Taupo hill though.
Ugh.
Scary.
Foggy as, couldn't see more than a couple of feet in parts......right up the scary bit too.
Roadworks , a few, one down to dirt, my car is filthy. I';m letting the drizzle wash it for now.
I followed the speed recommendations to the letter, theres quite a few of those flashy signs now, SLOW and it flashes at you until happy with speed.
