I've got friends ordering tesla model 3s. 9 - 12 months for delivery
Gee, that's a 180Km return journey. I wouldn't like that. But that's when an EV woud be economical!I just bought my step mother a new Mitsubishi Cross Eclipse PHEV- She drives out to Takapau every morning at 2AM to work in the freezing works from Napier then drives home, what a trip to do 5x a week. It cost just over $50k with the upgrades.
She uses the EV Mode on it to drive 3/4 of the way and then it switches to gas for the rest of it. On gas it sorta charges the battery, but she can charge it at the works and then come home the same. Has cut her gas bill down far enough that over it's life we expect it to come out cheaper, not by much though.. She also uses the battery around town when doing shopping or errands, basically has to fill it once or twice a month, which is a huge improvement from 3-4 times every 2 weeks.
As petrol is continuing to creep up (they're saying it'll hit $4/L and who knows when or if it will significantly come back down) it starts to make more sense I guess but hey- she's just thrilled with the power you get from the electric motor and how nice it is to drive.
