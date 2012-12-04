Results 1 to 3 of 3
    wainuitech
    Years -- Makes ya think

    I was alive to see 5/5/55, 6/6/66, 7/7/77, 8/8/88, 9/9/99, 10/10/10, 1/1/11, 11,11,11, 12/12/12 and now 2/2/22 . Pretty cool! Man am I old!!!!
    R2x1
    Re: Years -- Makes ya think

    New Zealand is a relatively young country, but I've been here for over two-thirds of its existence. (We didn't have nearly as much history to learn as the great-grandkids do, we had spelling and comprehension instead.)

    Entropy is not what
    it used to be.

    Roscoe
    Re: Years -- Makes ya think

    wainuitech:
    I was alive to see 5/5/55, 6/6/66, 7/7/77, 8/8/88, 9/9/99, 10/10/10, 1/1/11, 11,11,11, 12/12/12 and now 2/2/22 . Pretty cool! Man am I old!!!!
    I have been around for the same amount of time. I just missed out on 4/4/44 by four months.

    The other interesting date that happened just recently is 22/02/2022 - a palindrome.

    So, as you say, it certainly makes you think.

    But, like me, you may not be around for 3/3/33.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
