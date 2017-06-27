Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Roscoe
    TVNZ - RNZ merger

    Here we go again! Mucking about with radio and television.

    A party comes into power and they merge radio and television. Then another party comes into power and they take them apart again. Next government merges them again. And so it goes on.

    What is it with broadcasting that succeeding governments seem to enjoy mucking about with them? It must be rather unsettling to work for a company that the government seems hell bent in restructuring yet again.

    I think I'd much rather be working for one of the private companies. Then, at least, you would know what is happening.
    the_bogan
    Re: TVNZ - RNZ merger

    I wonder how the government is going to recover the lost $150mill or so dividends they currently get?
    allblack
    Re: TVNZ - RNZ merger

    I wonder how the government is going to recover the lost $150mill or so
    It's called the Taxpayer.
