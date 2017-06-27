Here we go again! Mucking about with radio and television.
A party comes into power and they merge radio and television. Then another party comes into power and they take them apart again. Next government merges them again. And so it goes on.
What is it with broadcasting that succeeding governments seem to enjoy mucking about with them? It must be rather unsettling to work for a company that the government seems hell bent in restructuring yet again.
I think I'd much rather be working for one of the private companies. Then, at least, you would know what is happening.
