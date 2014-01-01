Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Misty
    Particular files that drastically slow down my backup to external hard drive

    I am currently doing a backup from "Pictures" on my desktop to one of my external hard drives using Windows 10 and USB3. Having over 32,000 photos it can take a while, which is okay.
    However, apart from my photos, in Pictures I also have my Adobe Lightroom 6 backup sets (not photos). These will be very numerous small files and it seems that they drastically slow
    down the process. You can see from my snip under that the speed is much slower.

    Is this normal and should I just grin and bear it?

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Task Manager and Lightroom.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 33.8 KB  ID: 11272
    wainuitech
    Re: Particular files that drastically slow down my backup to external hard drive

    If the light room are compressed or zipped files ( backups) then yep, they would slow things down. The Actual Size is not that great, my own backups to a External USB drive, which is one that I do every so often is the Whole Drive at approx 100GB, takes about 30-45 minutes, where as over the LAN depending on whats happening can take a few hours.

    What I find often happens is if you try to copy basically the Whole folder in one go it WILL slow transfers down.

    Suggest you try selecting a batch of folders , Lets say 10 at a time ( no idea how many you have) and do them in smaller batches, - will go quicker. AND leave the Adobe Backup files alone and do then one at a time.

    Another possibility is what type of drive the Backup is and what condition its in, if its an older Mechanical drive could be a factor as well.

    ALSO what format is the Backup drive in ?? If its not NTFS then any files over 4GB will cause problems.

    Here's an article that has several options, that may speed transfers. https://www.easeus.com/computer-inst...sfer-rate.html

    Usually I find backup files often slow things, or to much at once.
