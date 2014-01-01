I am currently doing a backup from "Pictures" on my desktop to one of my external hard drives using Windows 10 and USB3. Having over 32,000 photos it can take a while, which is okay.
However, apart from my photos, in Pictures I also have my Adobe Lightroom 6 backup sets (not photos). These will be very numerous small files and it seems that they drastically slow
down the process. You can see from my snip under that the speed is much slower.
Is this normal and should I just grin and bear it?
