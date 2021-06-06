Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Default The USA and two other countries still use the Imperial System

    Liberia, Myanmar, and the United States are the only countries that dont use the metric system.

    The measuring system that the United States uses right now isnt really a system at all. Its a hodgepodge of various units that often seem to have no logical relationship to one another  units collected throughout their history here and there, bit by bit. Twelve inches in a foot, three feet in a yard, 1,760 yards in a mile.

    Thats why the rest of the world uses the metric system, where all you need to do is multiply or divide by some factor of 10  10 millimetres in a centimetre, 100 centimetres in a metre, 1,000 metres in a kilometre. Water freezes at 0°C and boils at 100°C.

    To define the metre, French astronomers Delambre and Méchain measured 10 millionths of the distance from the North Pole to the Equator through a Paris meridian, which you can still find at the centre of the Paris Observatory

    You would wonder why they still use such an old and outdated system, particularly when thirty years ago the metric system was introduced into New Zealand. The Weights and Measures Amendment Act became law on the 14 December 1976.

    And while talking about weights and measurements, I recall when we owned our general store in the late 50s we had the people from the Weights and Measurements Dept visit and check all our weights and scales for accuracy. I would suppose they still do that.
    Default Re: The USA and two other countries still use the Imperial System

    I prefer the Imperial System, metric is boring and non-relatable. Consider this: first finger distance across last two joints = 1 inch, distance from heel to big toe = 12 inches or 1 foot, normal stride = 3 feet or 1 yard, 5280 feet or 1760 yards = 1 mile, 250,000 miles = distance to the Moon, 93 million miles = distance to the Sun, so you can relate from your finger size to the distance to the Sun in relatable human measurements. Metric feels meaningless to me. I mean what does a millimeter or centimeter relate to on human body?

    Also tell me what a force of one Newton feels like on the palm of your hand - anyone? Well it's the equivalent of having an average apple in the palm of your hand. Again not taught in school as far as I know.

    I believe it is very important for engineers to relate from the human body to real word designs, look at the Spitfire or American engineering, then look at Russian engineering, looks like aliens made it.
    Default Re: The USA and two other countries still use the Imperial System

    look at the Spitfire or American engineering, then look at Russian engineering, looks like aliens made it.
    ??
    Look at the Yak3 , and compare that to the Spitfire .
    The ruskies didnt like the Spitfire as it was totally unsuited to to their conditions , too fragile & hard to repair & maintain .
    Look at the Mig21 . Compare that to the overly complex & hard to maintain UK & US counterparts .

    Look at Russian manned space rockets. The most successful ever. Keep it simple , keep it usable , keep it cheap.
    The US had to resort to using Russian rockets as the US had no man rated rockets for too many years.

    So the Russians can get their engineering right . Using the metric system .
    Built for purpose .
