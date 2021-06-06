Liberia, Myanmar, and the United States are the only countries that dont use the metric system.
The measuring system that the United States uses right now isnt really a system at all. Its a hodgepodge of various units that often seem to have no logical relationship to one another units collected throughout their history here and there, bit by bit. Twelve inches in a foot, three feet in a yard, 1,760 yards in a mile.
Thats why the rest of the world uses the metric system, where all you need to do is multiply or divide by some factor of 10 10 millimetres in a centimetre, 100 centimetres in a metre, 1,000 metres in a kilometre. Water freezes at 0°C and boils at 100°C.
To define the metre, French astronomers Delambre and Méchain measured 10 millionths of the distance from the North Pole to the Equator through a Paris meridian, which you can still find at the centre of the Paris Observatory
You would wonder why they still use such an old and outdated system, particularly when thirty years ago the metric system was introduced into New Zealand. The Weights and Measures Amendment Act became law on the 14 December 1976.
And while talking about weights and measurements, I recall when we owned our general store in the late 50s we had the people from the Weights and Measurements Dept visit and check all our weights and scales for accuracy. I would suppose they still do that.
Bookmarks