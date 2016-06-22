This is brilliant and I’m willing to bet that the Prime Minister doesn’t read it and news media don’t publish it ??? No because they will have their right to feed at the Government trough revoked. This is the sh1t foisted on us by the left wing academics who think they are Gods gift to the country.
This guy in my view is spot on!
Prime Minister,
I was appalled to hear on the 7pm News on TV1 on Tuesday 27th December the most patronising claim being made by TV1 that presenters’ use of Maori phrases on TV is becoming accepted, offering as evidence that fewer complaints are being received. What would you expect when NO COMPLAINT correspondence IS EVER RESPONDED TO by TV1; by YOU - the Prime Minister; by the Deputy Prime Minister or by Kris Faafoi , the Minister of Broadcasting — and NO CHANGES ever made in response to complaints, other than perhaps an intensification of the use of these Maori phrases. “PATRONISING” is perhaps not even a strong enough word !
I think ridiculously absurd comments such as were made are insulting in the extreme to a public who are fed up to the back teeth with having “Maori “ foisted on them every evening and rammed down their throats by media presenters who are obviously acting under what are ultimately political instructions. The whole approach is dictatorial and childish.
Prime Minister, Maori is a language without meaningful utility in New Zealand. It is even spoken by VERY FEW Maori. IT IS OF ZERO UTILITY INTERNATIONALLY. Language is about communication. ENGLISH is our language of communication in New Zealand. It is also easily the MAJOR language of communication throughout the world. It is the official international language of law, science and commerce. Maori is NONE of these things — and VERY MUCH LESS.
It is even more absurd to think that YOU and your Government are looking to make the teaching and learning of Maori mandatory in our schools. What on earth is the point of that? It is ludicrous when all it is doing is stopping our children from learning alternative subject options of much, much greater utility in their future lives.
Prime Minister, it is clear that SOLELY for political purposes you are YET AGAIN pandering to a section of Maoridom — in particular the in-caucus/ in-cabinet activists and their elitist-activist colleagues outside of Parliament, who, like you, are bent on the Maorification of New Zealand and the effective destruction of our democratic system and democracy in favour of effective Maori rule.
Prime Minister, it is clear that you NEVER listen to or take any notice of anyone else, other than your activist colleagues. It is also clear that you have the conceit to believe you are the only one in the country with any brains. YOU ARE NOT! You are in fact lacking any sense of the responsibility of duty expected of the incumbent in your office and you are governing solely to satisfy your OWN PERSONAL, obsessively held, idiosyncratic beliefs to do with the Maorification of New Zealand, to the TOTAL DETRIMENT of our country and all other New Zealanders.
Hugh Perrett
027 520 4141
Hugh Perrett is a member of NZ Bussiness Hall Of Fame.
Bookmarks