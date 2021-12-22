I have been using the free version of MYKI for the last few months as a across-device password manager. However, the company has been sold and the software will be discontinued next month.
So ... I am looking for recommendations for a new password manager. It needs to sync across Windows and Android apps, have good security and friendly to use. MYKI data was not held in the cloud, so that was a good security feature.
Open to decent freeware or paid/subscription. Any suggestions (and reasons why you recommend it)?
Thanks.
