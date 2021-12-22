Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default MYKI replacement - password manager

    I have been using the free version of MYKI for the last few months as a across-device password manager. However, the company has been sold and the software will be discontinued next month.

    So ... I am looking for recommendations for a new password manager. It needs to sync across Windows and Android apps, have good security and friendly to use. MYKI data was not held in the cloud, so that was a good security feature.

    Open to decent freeware or paid/subscription. Any suggestions (and reasons why you recommend it)?

    Thanks.
    Default Re: MYKI replacement - password manager

    I use Keepass2 but it does use the cloud, dropbox in my case. Review here https://proprivacy.com/password-mana...eepass2android
    I believe there is a compatible windows app but I just use it on my phone
