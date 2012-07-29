Thread: Wellington

OK, no one else wants to say it, so I will.
It is good the protesters have been moved on. Where as the original protesters probably had their own good reasons, I think it was taken over by a bunch of Rent a Mob idiots. These were the ones who were causing most of the problems yesterday. Quite stupid of them. They were just there for the bash!
Thank you, our Police force. You did a good job and you have my support. Also, the Fire Brigade, good job.
Stupid politicians. Notice I gave the Police the honour of a capital P. But not the politicians. They have been pretty useless in all of this. Especially the pie minister!
Just my thoughts?
Ken
Bookmarks