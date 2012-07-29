Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Wellington

  Today, 07:55 AM #1
    kenj
    Default Wellington

    OK, no one else wants to say it, so I will.

    It is good the protesters have been moved on. Where as the original protesters probably had their own good reasons, I think it was taken over by a bunch of Rent a Mob idiots. These were the ones who were causing most of the problems yesterday. Quite stupid of them. They were just there for the bash!

    Thank you, our Police force. You did a good job and you have my support. Also, the Fire Brigade, good job.

    Stupid politicians. Notice I gave the Police the honour of a capital P. But not the politicians. They have been pretty useless in all of this. Especially the pie minister!

    Just my thoughts?

    Ken
  Today, 08:07 AM #2
    piroska
    Default Re: Wellington

    I'm over the mask wearing...we're vaccinated! Mostly. Still wearing one when I have to.
    However I utterly disagree with the loonies gathered there...........all this rubbish about well, take your pick, the drivel they came up with.

    And that's what they were, a mostly bunch of mentally unwell people, the I'll join any protest people, and the usual stirrers adding to it all. I feel sorry for the kids dragged along........

    About time the cops stepped in.
  Today, 08:55 AM #3
    allblack
    Default Re: Wellington

    Should have happened 2 weeks ago when the cops moved in, and then...nothing. I still don't understand that. It's like Cuddles was ready to move and got held back.

    Probably told to Be Kind.

    The cancer then grew and got harder and messier to remove.

    Have hugely enjoyed weatching it on livestream, been impressive watching the cops in action and how they work in situations like that. If I wasn't too old and fat I'd be tempted to join up.
  Today, 08:58 AM #4
    1101
    Default Re: Wellington

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    a mostly bunch of mentally unwell people,
    paranoia is a mental illness.
    Thinking things are a conspiracy is literally paranoia .

    They would have had more public support if they only stayed 2 days , then went home .
    I guess it devolved into a bunch of anarchists who just wanted to rally against the govt & the police .
