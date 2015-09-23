I am looking for a good reminder programme. I would like a programme that will remind me of certain times on certain days of the week that repeats each week.
Thank you for your help.
I've use Kana Reminder for years, From https://kanasolution.com/products/kana-reminder/ Best of all its FREE - and no advertising.
Have a rea of all it can do under the "Learn more about Kana Reminder:"
It sits in the Icon tray next and pops up when a reminder is set. ( just make sure you go into the settings and tell it to run on startup and start with Windows Right click on icon tray).
You can set as many reminders as you want and how often, when to repeat, or a once only etc.
Here's my list: of set times.
If you have MS Office....
I use Outlook's "tasks " for this
Or Outlooks "Calendar" can do this.
Outlook needs to be running to get the reminder popup though
or . MS "to do " app
https://www.microsoft.com/en-nz/p/mi...ot:overviewtab
I havnt used it , not sure if you need a 365 a/c for it to link to
