    Roscoe
    Reminder Programme

    I am looking for a good reminder programme. I would like a programme that will remind me of certain times on certain days of the week that repeats each week.

    Thank you for your help.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    wainuitech
    Re: Reminder Programme

    I've use Kana Reminder for years, From https://kanasolution.com/products/kana-reminder/ Best of all its FREE - and no advertising.

    Have a rea of all it can do under the "Learn more about Kana Reminder:"

    It sits in the Icon tray next and pops up when a reminder is set. ( just make sure you go into the settings and tell it to run on startup and start with Windows Right click on icon tray).

    You can set as many reminders as you want and how often, when to repeat, or a once only etc.

    Here's my list: of set times.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Reminder.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 22.9 KB  ID: 11269
    1101
    Re: Reminder Programme

    If you have MS Office....

    I use Outlook's "tasks " for this
    Or Outlooks "Calendar" can do this.
    Outlook needs to be running to get the reminder popup though

    or . MS "to do " app
    https://www.microsoft.com/en-nz/p/mi...ot:overviewtab
    I havnt used it , not sure if you need a 365 a/c for it to link to
