Just for fun I'm creating a spreadsheet that contains the birthdate of all my nieces, nephews etc, and I want to display their exact ages whenever I open the workbook.
This formula works:
Cell D4 contains dd/mm/yyyy date of birth.
Code:
=DATEDIF(D4,TODAY(),"y")&" years, "& DATEDIF(D4,TODAY(),"ym")&" months, " & DATEDIF(D4,TODAY(),"md")&" days"
It displays "11 years, 4 months, 16 days" for a birthdate of 10/10/2010.
So far so hoopy, but I have to tediously enter this formula with a different cell reference for each person (about 20 people).
There are two things I would like to do:
- I would like to be able to generalise so the formula is only entered once
- I would like it to display "month" or "day" rather than the plural when the value is 1.
For the latter, this works:
but once again it makes the whole thing really unwieldy.
Code:
=IF(DATEDIF(D2,TODAY(),"ym")=1,"month","months")
Any ideas as to how I could simplify/generalise it? The irony is I could do it (I think) in Access, but I want to be able to distribute the result round the family, and my Excel expertise is very sketchy.
