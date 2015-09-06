It had to happen. Perhaps we should pray for lightning so the can channel their energy and vibes to Mother Earth.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/300...-at-parliament
Ken
Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
people at the occupation site in Wellington are getting ill and claims without any evidence that the cause is EMF machines, radiation machines and technological weapons being directed at the occupation.
And:
The police officer continues to stand guard despite the heat, despite the abuse being hurled just inches from his face while the rancid smell of the overflowing portaloos saturates the air.
Its sad. A majority of these people are disaffected and a lot need mental health support. They arent here for the purpose of this protest, a lot are here because they need to feel like they are part of something, he says.
We talk to a lot of them here, and its sad to see the state of these people, many are incoherent in their ramblings. Some days it feels like we are managing a mental health facility rather than a protest.
It scares me that some parents are just dropping their kids to a tent with complete strangers so they can protest. I just cant comprehend how parents can be so trusting in an environment that has already proven violent. If you cant physically watch your children, dont bring them here. Its not a place for them.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/hea...of-the-protest
CRazy!!
Ex-pctek
Now all we need is a couple of people with remote controlled flying Saucers, ( aliens are coming) to fly over them and they have the complete set of crazies.
