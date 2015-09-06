Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 09:34 AM #1
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    6,031

    Default Oh no! Tinfoil hats needed by Wellington protesters

    It had to happen. Perhaps we should pray for lightning so the can channel their energy and vibes to Mother Earth.

    https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/300...-at-parliament

    Ken
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:46 AM #2
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    3,808

    Default Re: Oh no! Tinfoil hats needed by Wellington protesters

    people at the occupation site in Wellington are getting ill and claims without any evidence that the cause is EMF machines, radiation machines and technological weapons being directed at the occupation.

    And:

    The police officer continues to stand guard despite the heat, despite the abuse being hurled just inches from his face while the rancid smell of the overflowing portaloos saturates the air.

    Its sad. A majority of these people are disaffected and a lot need mental health support. They arent here for the purpose of this protest, a lot are here because they need to feel like they are part of something, he says.

    We talk to a lot of them here, and its sad to see the state of these people, many are incoherent in their ramblings. Some days it feels like we are managing a mental health facility rather than a protest.

    It scares me that some parents are just dropping their kids to a tent with complete strangers so they can protest. I just cant comprehend how parents can be so trusting in an environment that has already proven violent. If you cant physically watch your children, dont bring them here. Its not a place for them.

    https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/hea...of-the-protest

    CRazy!!
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:13 AM #3
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,801

    Default Re: Oh no! Tinfoil hats needed by Wellington protesters

    Now all we need is a couple of people with remote controlled flying Saucers, ( aliens are coming) to fly over them and they have the complete set of crazies.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Petition against the Wellington protesters .
    By 1101 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 36
    Last Post: Today, 09:34 AM
  2. Another one for the tinfoil hat brigrades (literally)
    By dugimodo in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 06-09-2015, 04:34 PM
  3. Grab you tinfoil hats...Big Uncle is at it again...
    By ruup in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 16-01-2014, 01:55 PM
  4. Tinfoil Hat Man
    By pctek in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 26-06-2013, 12:51 PM
  5. OT - Hats off for trying
    By Scouse in forum PressF1
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 04-09-2004, 12:58 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources