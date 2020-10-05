I have just been watching a documentary on the widening and deepening of the Panama Canal so it can accommodate the big container carrying ships of today. When the canal was built the biggest ships of the day could pass through, but the size has increased to such an extent that they had to do something.
And the advantage? The alternative is the trip around South America which takes over two weeks and uses an extra million gallons of fuel. Compare with that the eight to ten hours it takes to traverse the canal and you can see why they have spent $5.2 billion upgrading the canal. Estimated annual revenue $6.2 billion.
Cargo ships passing through the wider canal are charged a maximum of $99 per full container, $59 for an empty one. (So you really dont want to have a lot of empties.) The large container ships of today carry thousands.
