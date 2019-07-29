Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Default Petition against the Wellington protesters .

    Looks like the Wellington protestors are losing the wider public support the need .

    Stories of defacing monuments & statues, comparing this to the Holocaust , throwing pooh at the police, beating up reporters, harassing school kids for wearing masks .
    https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/hea...ce-to-veterans

    So, a petition against them is now over 110,000 .
    https://www.change.org/p/freedom-gro...t-the-majority

    How long before the Welly public start taking action themselves & confront them & try & force them out ?
    Perhaps the police just need to block access into the area . Dont let any people , food & water in , see how long they last then ?
    Default Re: Petition against the Wellington protesters .

    Quote Originally Posted by 1101 View Post
    Looks like the Wellington protestors are losing the wider public support the need .

    Stories of defacing monuments & statues, comparing this to the Holocaust , throwing pooh at the police, beating up reporters, harassing school kids for wearing masks .
    https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/hea...ce-to-veterans

    So, a petition against them is now over 110,000 .
    https://www.change.org/p/freedom-gro...t-the-majority

    How long before the Welly public start taking action themselves & confront them & try & force them out ?
    Perhaps the police just need to block access into the area . Dont let any people , food & water in , see how long they last then ?
    They have blocked incoming vehicle access.
    Default Re: Petition against the Wellington protesters .

    I have signed it and shared it on twitter and stalkbook.
