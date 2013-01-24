Results 1 to 3 of 3
  Today, 01:42 PM #1
    stu161204
    Default Noise Cancelling Headphones

    I am looking at getting some Noise cancelling headphones,

    Can anyone recommend me a good brand?
  Today, 02:40 PM #2
    gary67
    Default Re: Noise Cancelling Headphones

    I got the wife some from the warehouse, bluetooth and noise cancelling. She loves them, but I have never tried them so can't say.
  Today, 03:28 PM #3
    MushHead
    Default Re: Noise Cancelling Headphones

    Depends on the bucks.

    I have an older pair of Sony ones, which are good, but my son's "new" (I suppose they came out over a year ago) WH-1000XM4 ones are about 3 generations ahead, and the noise cancelling is incredible.

    Great for flights, if anyone's taking those these days...
