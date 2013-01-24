I am looking at getting some Noise cancelling headphones,
Can anyone recommend me a good brand?
I got the wife some from the warehouse, bluetooth and noise cancelling. She loves them, but I have never tried them so can't say.
Depends on the bucks.
I have an older pair of Sony ones, which are good, but my son's "new" (I suppose they came out over a year ago) WH-1000XM4 ones are about 3 generations ahead, and the noise cancelling is incredible.
Great for flights, if anyone's taking those these days...
