My kitchen sink has a Dux S bend waste. I am having trouble with a very slow discharge emptying the bowl. I have had a plumber look at it and we have checked the pipes for blockages nada!
I am at a loss to find a way to make it flow faster. I thought it might be an airlock but I really cant see that it could be. The pipe away from the bowl is 40mm at a 60 degree angle leading into a 100mm stack that falls 2 meters.
The Dux waste has an enlarged bulb as the first chamber and takes a little more water before it overflows back into the bowl. The water build up then takes a little while to discharge. I was thinking that maybe I should try an unencumbered S bend without the enlarged bulb. The dishwasher discharges into the Dux waste and there is a little backup of water but not very much.
The only other way would be to increase the outlet pipe and plug area to more than 40mm which I understand is the accepted size anyway. Has anyone struck this problem before?
Bookmarks