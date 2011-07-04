Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Default Slow draining kitchen sink

    My kitchen sink has a Dux S bend waste. I am having trouble with a very slow discharge emptying the bowl. I have had a plumber look at it and we have checked the pipes for blockages  nada!

    I am at a loss to find a way to make it flow faster. I thought it might be an airlock but I really cant see that it could be. The pipe away from the bowl is 40mm at a 60 degree angle leading into a 100mm stack that falls 2 meters.

    The Dux waste has an enlarged bulb as the first chamber and takes a little more water before it overflows back into the bowl. The water build up then takes a little while to discharge. I was thinking that maybe I should try an unencumbered S bend without the enlarged bulb. The dishwasher discharges into the Dux waste and there is a little backup of water but not very much.

    The only other way would be to increase the outlet pipe and plug area to more than 40mm which I understand is the accepted size anyway. Has anyone struck this problem before?
    Default Re: Slow draining kitchen sink

    One unlikely factor could be a blocked air vent (breather) out to the roof (mossy builup at the vent head?), but I'd put money on there being filth in the pipes, despite the plumber saying it was fine.

    If you don't mind getting messy, you could undo the S bend and do a visual inspection of the pipes (will be smelly and unsightly).

    If you're a bit shy of such work, then another option is to fit a bucket / deep bowl under the S bend so that as much of the fitting is within the bucket as possible.

    Then fill the bucket with HOT HOT water, and leave it there to sit (heating and softening the fatty plug in the pipe). Put a plug in the sink, and fill the sink with very hot water as well, then after 5 mins let the water go and see if it'll purge the pipe. The higher the level of water in the sink, the more pressure it'll exert on the obstruction.

    A cheap plunger can also do wonders to loosen the filth. Trick is to expel air aout from the plunger, and have the pipes full of water, not air before you start forcing water back and forth with the plunger (plunging air back and forth is just wasting your time).
    Default Re: Slow draining kitchen sink

    it takes quite a blockage to slow drainage to be very slow and i find its usually in the S bend.
    however if its always done it, then i would look at plumbing design issue. quite possible someone screwed up the air vent.

    have you got a pic of the waste with the bulb?
