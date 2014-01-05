I have two PCs. First is running Win 10 under MBR with a legacy bios. The second is running Win 11 under GPT with a UEFI bios. Sometime ago I obtained a 3TB external HDD. It is formatted as exFat and is GPT. I intended to backup my music and movie files but then began to add backups of the 1st and second PCs in folders, I did not use any partitions.
Now that the extHDD has everything together in folders, all saved data except the 2nd PC are MBR. Will this be a problem for doing OS recoveries to the first and second PCs in the future?
I am wondering if I should have created separate partitions for the backups for Windows 10 and Windows 11. Am I going to run into problems in the future or is the setup going to be OK? How would you change this?
