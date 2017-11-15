Taika Waititi is wading into pirate territory for his upcoming HBO Max comedy, Our Flag Means Death.
Trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFE8ASwxmpA
Worth a look I think
Ex-pctek
I put him up there with Robin Williams and Jim Carrey as the very definition of annoying prats.
And I use the word 'prats' just to keep young Jen happy.
