Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 05:54 PM #1
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    3,795

    Default Our Flag Means DEath, Prime TV

    Taika Waititi is wading into pirate territory for his upcoming HBO Max comedy, Our Flag Means Death.

    Trailer:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFE8ASwxmpA
    Worth a look I think
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:08 PM #2
    allblack
    allblack is online now
    Seasoned Member allblack's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    The 'Nui
    Posts
    1,956
    Send a message via MSN to allblack

    Default Re: Our Flag Means DEath, Prime TV

    I put him up there with Robin Williams and Jim Carrey as the very definition of annoying prats.

    And I use the word 'prats' just to keep young Jen happy.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. New government, new flag?
    By Greg in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 53
    Last Post: 15-11-2017, 02:43 PM
  2. Flag confusion.
    By Whenu in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 34
    Last Post: 06-11-2014, 09:08 AM
  3. We should just stick a sheep on the NZ flag...yes?
    By --Wolf-- in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 09-10-2007, 02:42 PM
  4. OE Incoming Flag.
    By Poppa John in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-01-2005, 08:07 PM
  5. OT: Change the Flag?
    By Winston001 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 43
    Last Post: 16-08-2004, 02:32 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources