    Roscoe
    Talking An Irish joke for your week

    Six retired Irishmen were playing poker in O'Leary's apartment when Paddy Murphy lost $500 on a single hand, clutched his chest, and dropped dead at the table.

    Showing respect for their fallen brother, the other five continued playing standing up.

    Michael O'Connor looked around and asked, 'Oh, my boys, someone's got to tell Paddy's wife. Who will it be?'

    They drew straws. Paul Gallagher picked the short straw. They tell him to be discreet, be gentle, don't make a bad situation any worse.

    "Discreet??? I'm the most discreet Irishmen you'll ever meet. Discretion is my middle name. Leave it to me."

    Gallagher went over to Murphy's house and knocked on the door. Mrs. Murphy answered and asked what he wanted.

    Gallagher declared, "Your husband just lost $500 at poker, and is afraid to come home."

    "Tell him to drop dead!", said Murphy's wife.

    "I'll go and tell him." says Gallagher.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
