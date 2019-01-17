I am attempting to use the USB storage on a NetComm NF18ACV Wireless Modem.
I used the method from the link below.
https://manuals.plus/netcomm/gateway...uals_resources
After login in to the user, it worked straight off and I was able to see the USB drive.
But when I attempted to save anything to it, it was access denied, no permission etc.
Thinking I must have done something wrong I stated again.
Created a new user, but have not been able to access the drive again.
A search on the nett finds varying success rates.
Has anyone on here mastered this, or can shed any lite?
