Thread: Pretty Sick

  Today, 12:03 PM #1
    ruup
    Angry Pretty Sick

    Event rider Sir Mark Todd apologises after repeatedly whipping horse with stick

    https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/eve...TN6GFI2JL7BTY/
    ' The Ghost of Tom Joad '
  Today, 12:17 PM #2
    WalOne
    Default Re: Pretty Sick

    If Charisma were alive today, he would have made some critical noises about this uncharismatic and inappropriate treatment of a fellow equine by Sir Mark.
    I have very high hopes that seriousness is a reversible condition.

    Dr Lester Levy

    I've studied deeply in the philosophies and religions, but cheerfulness kept breaking through.

    Leonard Cohen
