Thread: Pretty Sick

Event rider Sir Mark Todd apologises after repeatedly whipping horse with stick
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/eve...TN6GFI2JL7BTY/
Event rider Sir Mark Todd apologises after repeatedly whipping horse with stick
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/eve...TN6GFI2JL7BTY/
' The Ghost of Tom Joad '
If Charisma were alive today, he would have made some critical noises about this uncharismatic and inappropriate treatment of a fellow equine by Sir Mark.
I have very high hopes that seriousness is a reversible condition.
Dr Lester Levy
I've studied deeply in the philosophies and religions, but cheerfulness kept breaking through.
Leonard Cohen
Bookmarks