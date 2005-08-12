Results 1 to 7 of 7
  1. Today, 07:54 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,601

    Default Not swearing when you are swearing

    It's surprising how many people say, sugar! Or shoot! Or effing.

    They are just fooling themselves into thinking they are not swearing. My daughter does that. I tell her that she should not be swearing in front of her son but she tries to justify it by saying that she is not swearing.

    It's not what is said, it is the way it is said and the context in which it is said. Swearing is swearing no matter what you say. But, although she is an intelligent girl - she's a teacher - she is quite adamant, she is not swearing.

    I don't know what to say to convince her - or anyone else - that despite what she says, she is swearing and our grandson is going to grow up thinking that swearing is acceptable.

    What do you think? Is substituting a swear word for another word still swearing. I think so.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:19 AM #2
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    5,997

    Default Re: Not swearing when you are swearing

    Having been in the motor trade for a large percentage of my life, nothing is quite as satisfying as a good spray of bad language when, for example, a spanner slips and takes a lump of skin of ones knuckles. Very helpful!!

    I am sure that those on the forum... mechanics, builders, plumbers et al will agree with me.

    Ken.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:41 AM #3
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,787

    Default Re: Not swearing when you are swearing

    You answered your own question.

    It's not what is said, it is the way it is said and the context in which it is said
    You can say something with the exact same words and depends on the tone of your voice can mean two different things.

    Thats why emails or forum posts can go pear shaped real quick. Someone can send something and another person takes it differently to how it was meant, yet if you can actually hear the voice you get the real meaning. In talking you can tell someone to get stuffed with a smirk, smile etc, and they hear its as a joke, but write it and it can have exatcly the oppersite effect.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:49 AM #4
    gary67
    gary67 is online now
    Soaring like an Eagle gary67's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    In a field in Hanmer
    Posts
    15,015

    Default Re: Not swearing when you are swearing

    Quote Originally Posted by kenj View Post
    Having been in the motor trade for a large percentage of my life, nothing is quite as satisfying as a good spray of bad language when, for example, a spanner slips and takes a lump of skin of ones knuckles. Very helpful!!

    I am sure that those on the forum... mechanics, builders, plumbers et al will agree with me.

    Ken.
    Or when it goes from 25C on Friday to 6C today and flooding on your property. Mid Feb and we have the fire alight for the second weekend in a row yet the week between was 25C Bliidy annoying
    LandSAR
    Brook Waimarama Sanctuary
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:49 AM #5
    CliveM
    CliveM is online now
    Old guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    3,060

    Default Re: Not swearing when you are swearing

    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech View Post
    You answered your own question.



    You can say something with the exact same words and depends on the tone of your voice can mean two different things.

    Thats why emails or forum posts can go pear shaped real quick. Someone can send something and another person takes it differently to how it was meant, yet if you can actually hear the voice you get the real meaning. In talking you can tell someone to get stuffed with a smirk, smile etc, and they hear its as a joke, but write it and it can have exatcly the oppersite effect.
    +1
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 08:58 AM #6
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,601

    Default Re: Not swearing when you are swearing

    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech View Post
    You answered your own question.



    You can say something with the exact same words and depends on the tone of your voice can mean two different things.

    Thats why emails or forum posts can go pear shaped real quick. Someone can send something and another person takes it differently to how it was meant, yet if you can actually hear the voice you get the real meaning. In talking you can tell someone to get stuffed with a smirk, smile etc, and they hear its as a joke, but write it and it can have exatcly the oppersite effect.
    Thank you, Wainui. But perhaps I did not make the point as well as I would have liked. What I was trying to say that my daughter's son - our grandson - will grow up thinking that swearing is acceptable. I'm not too happy with that.

    Quote Originally Posted by kenj View Post
    Having been in the motor trade for a large percentage of my life, nothing is quite as satisfying as a good spray of bad language when, for example, a spanner slips and takes a lump of skin of ones knuckles. Very helpful!!

    I am sure that those on the forum... mechanics, builders, plumbers et al will agree with me.

    Ken.
    And I do agree with you, Ken. While a good mouthful does not fix the skinned knuckles, there is a certain amount of satisfaction.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 09:25 AM #7
    allblack
    allblack is online now
    Seasoned Member allblack's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    The 'Nui
    Posts
    1,955
    Send a message via MSN to allblack

    Default Re: Not swearing when you are swearing

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    What do you think?
    I think you're looking for a story that ain't here.

    If mine dropped a glass and broke it (for example) and they said 'sugar!' I'd be impressed, given what's come out of my mouth.

    She isn't swearing, she's substituting because she been raised all proper like.

    There's a world of difference between shoot! and ****!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Close Up on 1 Notice the swearing?
    By bob_doe_nz in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-08-2005, 07:28 PM
  2. OT: Swearing
    By Lohsing in forum PressF1
    Replies: 59
    Last Post: 24-01-2003, 10:46 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources