It's surprising how many people say, sugar! Or shoot! Or effing.
They are just fooling themselves into thinking they are not swearing. My daughter does that. I tell her that she should not be swearing in front of her son but she tries to justify it by saying that she is not swearing.
It's not what is said, it is the way it is said and the context in which it is said. Swearing is swearing no matter what you say. But, although she is an intelligent girl - she's a teacher - she is quite adamant, she is not swearing.
I don't know what to say to convince her - or anyone else - that despite what she says, she is swearing and our grandson is going to grow up thinking that swearing is acceptable.
What do you think? Is substituting a swear word for another word still swearing. I think so.
