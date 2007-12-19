Yes, what happens is that it is not fully opening and is not in a "window". It is stuck at the top of the screen and does not have the buttons top
right - to minimise, to resize or to close. The program is Adobe Lightroom 6 - the last fully paid up/standalone version, before Adobe adopted
the subscription model. Obviously I have closed and reopened it, rebooted, etc but the problem persists. Apart from what I have just stated
the program still continues to work as before.
Attached is a copy of my screen with the problem 'non-window', my Excel showing behind Lightroom. The next try had Lightroom full screen
but again no controls upper right!
I use a Windows 10 (fully up to date) desktop with two screens because of my serious photo-editing hobby. It is good to be able to move this
and other programs/images, etc between the two screens. I have not tried reloading Lightroom 6 as would prefer not to take that step.
Do you think it is a program problem or a Windows problem please?
