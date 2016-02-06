They were saying on Seven Sharp last night, that Kiwis spend millions on Valentine's Day. Really? Incredible!
We never had Valentine's Day in my younger days. We only heard about it in stories about Yankee Land but that's all it was - stories.
I suppose it's harmless enough. If you want to waste your money then that's your lookout. But I wonder why we have to copy the Yanks? We have enough of our own traditions without having to take on someone elses.
Personally I don't have anything to do with it. Neither does SWMBO. Why would you want to show your loved one that you love them one day out of 365? We like to show our love all year around.
