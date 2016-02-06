Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 06:37 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,596

    Default We never had Valentine's Day

    They were saying on Seven Sharp last night, that Kiwis spend millions on Valentine's Day. Really? Incredible!

    We never had Valentine's Day in my younger days. We only heard about it in stories about Yankee Land but that's all it was - stories.

    I suppose it's harmless enough. If you want to waste your money then that's your lookout. But I wonder why we have to copy the Yanks? We have enough of our own traditions without having to take on someone elses.

    Personally I don't have anything to do with it. Neither does SWMBO. Why would you want to show your loved one that you love them one day out of 365? We like to show our love all year around.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:54 AM #2
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    3,776

    Default Re: We never had Valentine's Day

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    We never had Valentine's Day in my younger days. We only heard about it in stories about Yankee Land but that's all it was - stories.
    :
    It existed. You might not have...husband married his first wife on Valentines Day....it was her idea....on purpose.
    That would have been in 1968.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:16 AM #3
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,596

    Default Re: We never had Valentine's Day

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    It existed. You might not have...husband married his first wife on Valentines Day....it was her idea....on purpose.
    That would have been in 1968.
    That may have been the case, but it was not the big thing in 1968 that it is now. People did not spend the millions in those days as they do nowadays.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 07:25 AM #4
    gary67
    gary67 is online now
    Soaring like an Eagle gary67's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    In a field in Hanmer
    Posts
    15,013

    Default Re: We never had Valentine's Day

    I don't buy into all that since its just commercial crap, but then I don't buy into Christmas or Easter either as its just commercialisation of a fairytale
    LandSAR
    Brook Waimarama Sanctuary
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Valentine's Day or not?
    By Roscoe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 06-02-2016, 10:33 AM
  2. Valentine's Day Observance
    By Roscoe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 31
    Last Post: 15-02-2015, 03:41 PM
  3. Happy Valentine's...
    By Greg in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 29
    Last Post: 16-02-2014, 06:35 PM
  4. What is your opinion of Valentines Day?
    By Roscoe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 35
    Last Post: 12-02-2010, 07:03 PM
  5. What did you have to do/buy for your valentine
    By Myth in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 24
    Last Post: 15-02-2009, 01:27 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources