Thread: Petrol prices

  1. Today, 05:27 PM #1
    kenj
    Default Petrol prices

    Filled the Suzuki Vitara up yesterday. Cost $2.47/L using a Pack 'n Save 6cent voucher. So, $2.53/L for the cheapest form. Glad I don't run a car that uses 95 octane. Getting bad.

    Suzy does around 6L/100K around town and 5.6 on a trip. Quite economical. Hate to own a big engine unit.

    Jacinda was asked if she knew how much more it cost for a fill at current prices. A little aloof, she said "I don't know, I drive an electric car."
    Wouldn't have thought she had a degree in communication?

    Anyway, how is affecting you folk?

    Ken
  3. Today, 06:14 PM #2
    allblack
    Default Re: Petrol prices

    Quote Originally Posted by kenj View Post
    Glad I don't run a car that uses 95 octane.
    I just bought a car that uses 95 - a 2014 Golf.

    It's very easy on the gas, and cheaper than my Commodore that used 91, but the hardest part is finding gas stations that sell 95 at a reasonble price, which cuts out all Shell stations.

    My local Gull is out, though the Allied on Petone foreshore is pretty good.
  4. Today, 06:31 PM #3
    dugimodo
    Default Re: Petrol prices

    I only fill up about every 6 weeks so it's been a bit of a shock how much it leaps up between fills. A bit over a year ago when I first got the car it was around $65 to fill, last time it was over $80 for the first time. Mine is a very economical car with a small tank (around 32L is the most I've ever got into it) so I shudder to think what some are paying.

    I use the Gaspy app to get an Idea of prices, cheapest it shows around Hamilton right now is $2.497 at New World
Resources