Thread: Petrol prices

Filled the Suzuki Vitara up yesterday. Cost $2.47/L using a Pack 'n Save 6cent voucher. So, $2.53/L for the cheapest form. Glad I don't run a car that uses 95 octane. Getting bad.
Suzy does around 6L/100K around town and 5.6 on a trip. Quite economical. Hate to own a big engine unit.
Jacinda was asked if she knew how much more it cost for a fill at current prices. A little aloof, she said "I don't know, I drive an electric car."
Wouldn't have thought she had a degree in communication?
Anyway, how is affecting you folk?
Ken
