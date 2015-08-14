Thread: AIRNZ rant

So I left on plane for Napier on MOnday afternoon.
We get here and pilots announce can't land as they can't see out the window and are therefore returning to Auckland.
(I found out much later, that there is no instrument land at Napier airport).
Still, why not land at Palmerston Nth, Gisborne, or some such and bus from there?
Anyway told to get bags and go to counter 1.
Join queue and when I finally get to counter, told to join queue 2.
Handed hand written note saying new flight next day.
And he walks away, not answering my query about how do I go about getting the checking thing, bag tags and so on...
Join q1 again, she says, no sorry I need to see guy (that just left).
What do I do now I ask? Go home she says. Er...Napier is home I say. Oh she says - in amazement that everyone doesn't live in Auckland and are not catching planes to holiday...
Get a hotel she says, catch taxi and find one.
I say no money, she says well you should have been prepared and it's not our fault and we only help if it is.
I say what if tomorrow same weather I ask, she says oh we don't discuss future events.
A number of others unpacked and settled in on the floor.
Next day I go to counter hand my note over...whats this Im asked, why haven't I got a proper flight printout I,m asked, I should have got this yesterday they say...
Er...yes.
And also the number of air stewards that ARKS you to be careful exiting plane...
Rant over...
Bookmarks