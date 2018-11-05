Thread: Onedrive

Any way to stop MS continually adding Documents & Pictures folders to Onedrive.
Disable it
To Add top Garys Post -- Disable the folders you don't want added if you still want some backed up.
Here's how -- In The Icon Try ( normally bottom Right) locate the one Drive cloud, right click it, Settings - Under the Accounts Tab, click choose folders, untick any folder you don't want backed up - Click OK.
If you want to disable it completely -- Press Ctrl+Alt+ Del, select task manager - Startup Tab- (If the tabs are not there, bottom Left, click on "Show more" Then they will be.) Disable Microsoft One drive.
OR
As above from the One drive Icon -- open the settings, Settings Tab, untick the box " Start one drive Automatically when I sign into Windows"
