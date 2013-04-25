Hi,
I'm going back to university and looking at getting a tablet, to comfortably read the eBooks / eArticles that I will access via the university's library website - which has an inbuilt reader thingy. Some articles can be downloaded, will use a PDF reader for those.
I have an iPad mini that is on its way out, it's 9 years old.
I don't think I need a fancy tablet with all the tools/functions - we already have an iPad Pro in the family, and several laptops and a desktop computer.
However, I do want a comfortable tablet, nothing buggy/lagging that will make me tear my hair out! It needs to make reading comfortable (screen resolution...). Suspect the main use will be reading (university website, and the Libby app for library eBooks), and watching streamed videos.
Quick look at PB Tech - The Lenovo and Samsung Galaxy tablets look good - anything regarding the specs I should watch out for?
