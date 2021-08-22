Results 1 to 2 of 2
    The Crystal Ball

    Failed.

    In the Herald today:
    Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins has admitted being dubious about infection-rate modelling in light of international projections that tens of thousands of new community cases would be surging across New Zealand by this long Waitangi Day holiday weekend.

    "I've always been pretty sceptical about the models," he told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking.

    Questioned on earlier figures that up to 50,000 new cases would be emerging by Waitangi Day - and 80,000 a day a few weeks later - Hipkins described the calculations as useful.

    Hosking pointed out the Government was paying millions for local modelling. "Instead of six million (dollars), how about you give me one million, I'll model for you."



    Why do people think computers can "predict" anything.
    All they do is output the data you fed into it.
    Ex-pctek
    Re: The Crystal Ball

    The modellers are producing the results that the Government requires from them. Nothing else if they want to keep their TV celebrity fame and their lucrative government contracts.
