    It seems money can buy you anything

    The historic steel bridge over Koningshaven in Rotterdam, Netherlands, will be partially dismantled so that a superyacht built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos can pass. Just. Wow.

    The Koningshaven bridge suffered damage in WWII and had to be repaired to function again. The city council had then vowed to never dismantle the bridge. Until Bezos placed an order for a $485 million yacht with a Rotterdam-based shipyard.

    You shall pass. Bezoss Y721 will be the largest sailing yacht in the world. When complete, the yacht's tallest point will be roughly 47.4 m, well above the height of the bridge, even when lifted open. But instead of adjusting the yachts design, Bezos has convinced the city council to dismantle the bridge.

    Once his yacht has passed through the only route available to reach the sea, Bezos will be paying the bill for the dismantling and reassembly of the bridge.

    And this goes to show that when youre one of the richest people in the world, you can do more than order the largest yacht in the world. Like buying right-of-passage through a WWII relic, if it stands in the way of your summer holiday.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/03/w...am-bridge.html
    Re: It seems money can buy you anything

    its not a case of money buying you anything.

    Its a case of ....
    does the city/country actually want this $485 million build contract, and the taxes & jobs that will spin off from it
    "The mayor’s office emphasised the economic benefits and jobs created by the construction of the boat"

    The city/country does want $485 million contact , then this is what we need to do ......

    No different from what NZ does when NZ wants the America's cup or Rugby World Cup hosted here. We do whatever it takes .
    Re: It seems money can buy you anything

    There are many things money cannot buy, too.
    Re: It seems money can buy you anything

    Yes. Very true, 1101. Of course they would want it built in their shipyard.

    Did you hear that someone won $21m in Lotto the other week? I thought that was pretty good. They should never have to work again. This story makes that pale to insignificance.
