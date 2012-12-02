The historic steel bridge over Koningshaven in Rotterdam, Netherlands, will be partially dismantled so that a superyacht built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos can pass. Just. Wow.
The Koningshaven bridge suffered damage in WWII and had to be repaired to function again. The city council had then vowed to never dismantle the bridge. Until Bezos placed an order for a $485 million yacht with a Rotterdam-based shipyard.
You shall pass. Bezoss Y721 will be the largest sailing yacht in the world. When complete, the yacht's tallest point will be roughly 47.4 m, well above the height of the bridge, even when lifted open. But instead of adjusting the yachts design, Bezos has convinced the city council to dismantle the bridge.
Once his yacht has passed through the only route available to reach the sea, Bezos will be paying the bill for the dismantling and reassembly of the bridge.
And this goes to show that when youre one of the richest people in the world, you can do more than order the largest yacht in the world. Like buying right-of-passage through a WWII relic, if it stands in the way of your summer holiday.
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/03/w...am-bridge.html
Bookmarks