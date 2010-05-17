Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 04:22 PM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,588

    Default A nature question

    I have just been watching a nature programme about the Pallas' Cats of Eastern Mongolia. Very interesting.

    But I wondered why, in the name of the Pallas' Cats they put an apostrophe?

    Remembering my high school English, an apostrophe after the name means that the Cats belong to the Pallas. Is that correct?

    But when I go to Google to find an explanation for Pallas I learn that it was a Titan god in Greek Mythology. Alternately, Pallas is the second asteroid to have been discovered, after 1 Ceres. Neither of those two definitions make sense alongside a cat. So I wondered if anyone knows why it is a Pallas' Cat and what the Pallas means?
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:10 PM #2
    zqwerty
    zqwerty is offline
    VoidMaster
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    6,723

    Default Re: A nature question

    Why is it called Pallas's cat?


    Pallas's cat, also called Steppe Cat, or Manul, (Felis manul), small, long-haired cat (family Felidae) native to deserts and rocky, mountainous regions from Tibet to Siberia. It was named for the naturalist Peter Simon Pallas.

    So it's a possessive apostrophe.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:18 PM #3
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    3,755

    Default Re: A nature question

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post

    But I wondered why, in the name of the Pallas' Cats they put an apostrophe?
    :
    Wiki:
    Pallas's cat


    The Pallas's cat (Otocolobus manul), also known as the manul, is a small wild cat with long and dense light grey fur.

    The Pallas's cat was first described in 1776 by Peter Simon Pallas, who observed it in the vicinity of Lake Baikal.

    So...because it's Peter's cat....
    Just call it a Manul.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 05:40 PM #4
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,588

    Default Re: A nature question

    Quote Originally Posted by zqwerty View Post
    Why is it called Pallas's cat?


    Pallas's cat, also called Steppe Cat, or Manul, (Felis manul), small, long-haired cat (family Felidae) native to deserts and rocky, mountainous regions from Tibet to Siberia. It was named for the naturalist Peter Simon Pallas.

    So it's a possessive apostrophe.
    Yes, thank you. zqwerty. I realised it was a possessive apostrophe. It was the name Pallas that I could not find anything about. So you have solved that for me.

    And thank you Piroska as well. You managed to solve that as well. Much appreciated.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. nature is trying to make the best out of it
    By notechyet in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 17-05-2010, 03:10 PM
  2. Nature
    By kenj in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 17-10-2009, 06:09 PM
  3. WinTV200 Question...Just A Simple Question.....
    By SurferJoe46 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 01-05-2008, 02:40 PM
  4. Linux question - CD burning question
    By johcar in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 15-05-2007, 08:09 AM
  5. OT Hypothetical question, Teaching question.
    By beetle in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 15-10-2004, 08:33 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources