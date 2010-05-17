I have just been watching a nature programme about the Pallas' Cats of Eastern Mongolia. Very interesting.
But I wondered why, in the name of the Pallas' Cats they put an apostrophe?
Remembering my high school English, an apostrophe after the name means that the Cats belong to the Pallas. Is that correct?
But when I go to Google to find an explanation for Pallas I learn that it was a Titan god in Greek Mythology. Alternately, Pallas is the second asteroid to have been discovered, after 1 Ceres. Neither of those two definitions make sense alongside a cat. So I wondered if anyone knows why it is a Pallas' Cat and what the Pallas means?
