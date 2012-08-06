https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/pol...ded-by-139-tax
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/pol...welfare-system
Thoughts? I completed their survey (MBIE website)
I agree, more tax. Don't we have one already? It's called Jobseekers....or Supported Living.
So what are they saying...
A)WInz isn't fit for purpose, agree there...
B)We want to limit time spent on it.....agree they like that too.
So if it's INSTEAD of the dole, ok, but it can't replace Supported Living...not with a time limit.
So comparing to ACC, that started well and has turned into a Get Out Of Paying at all costs piece of ****. (This pot of money would be administered by ACC and paid out by them)
Took my friend 8 years, with surgeon admitting fault, to win her case.
I can see similar results, excuses to not pay, excuses to cancel.
More tax off those who may not ever need it too, and taking money away when they do need it, in the case of the lower paid people.
Other countries do the Govt says, yes, but other countries don't have WINZ or ACC......
Why not just fix winz.
Alter Jobseekers if need be...and increase Supported Living. My brother had 2 jobs in his life, he's screwed now, not only can he barely see, he can't use his hands properly either. That leaves bugger all he can do.
He gets $316 a week. Impossible to pay the bills, with no rent or mortgage too, on his own, I've done the figures numerous times.
Bookmarks