Yes I have experienced just such as this in Africa where I grew up, after independence in 1963 in Zambia, many people left and their missing expertise was replaced by "experts" from all over the world, dentists included, the one that worked on me came from Germany, I begged Mum and Dad not to let him fill my four back main molars as I was certain they were fine but I was over-ruled and the job went ahead completely unnecessarily and at great cost and some pain.
Still angry about that rip-off dentist to this day. I remember his rip-off face and smile and how I couldn't understand how Mum and Dad couldn't see it.
They had an old-fashioned view of qualified professionals and saw them as pillars of society who could be relied on and trusted LoL.
Their intuition had been shielded/blind-sided by their upbringing. They woke up when they got to NZ though and saw what a bunch of rip-off artists existed here, especially tradesmen types. The American Influence and business attitude.
Of course bribery and corruption are well entrenched in the older societies as well not just modern Europe.
