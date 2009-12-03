Last week I made the mistake of installing a Win 11 update that was "now available" and it screwed up my desktop, hid files in the Recycle Bin and required restoring the system from a backup file to get things back to the way I want them. Now I keep getting windows asking me to install Microsoft Power Automate that will automate something. I don't want it and I don't want to be constantly asked to install it. How can I stop the thing from hassling me?
I am getting the impression that the Windows developers at Microsoft have run out of useful things to do, and so are inventing useless changes in order to keep their jobs.
