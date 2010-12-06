Thread: Second hand TV

Hi, my Sony Bravia has finally died after 10 + years of good service, now being a pensioner I am looking to get a second had one. What I would like to know is how long do the operating systems las on a smart TV? I have in mind getting Samsung 4K smart Tv (Model: UA49NU7100SXNZ), but I am a little worried about the operating system becomes outdated. On my tablet for example (Huawei) no longer supports SparkSport. The system just moves on and leaves you stranded with an app that no longer works. Is this likely to happen on a TV?
Bookmarks