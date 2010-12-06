Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Second hand TV

  1. Today, 11:32 AM #1
    ruup
    ruup is online now
    Member ruup's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Palmerston North
    Posts
    818

    Default Second hand TV

    Hi, my Sony Bravia has finally died after 10 + years of good service, now being a pensioner I am looking to get a second had one. What I would like to know is how long do the operating systems las on a smart TV? I have in mind getting Samsung 4K smart Tv (Model: UA49NU7100SXNZ), but I am a little worried about the operating system becomes outdated. On my tablet for example (Huawei) no longer supports SparkSport. The system just moves on and leaves you stranded with an app that no longer works. Is this likely to happen on a TV?
    ' The Ghost of Tom Joad '
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:56 AM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,775

    Default Re: Second hand TV

    One thing with 2nd hand TV's, often people get rid of them because they are old Tecnology, so you may end up buying someone's rubbish. With any newer TV's you have to look and see what can and cant be added, connected.

    Why not look at something like the Veons ? ( cheap enough) We have 3 of them (one in each lounge and 1 in the bedroom) The Picture on them is a lot better than some of the other more expensive name brands. The only thing thats not so sh1t hot is the Speakers. BUT you can plug in a set of good quality Computer Speakers and bingo - Great Audio.

    For the Audio in the main lounge (TV's 58") I have plugged in a set of logitech Speakers, using the 3.5mm Jack on the TV, Works great - These ones https://www.logitech.com/en-nz/produ...80-001204.html
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:09 PM #3
    psycik
    psycik is online now
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Location
    Lower Hutt, NZ
    Posts
    825

    Default Re: Second hand TV

    Or buy a 2nd hand tv where the person has dumped it because the stupid smart features have stopped working....and yet the panel is still fine. Then spend the price difference on a decent media player that supports all that smart crap....and when that is obsolete, buy another one.....the panel will still be fine. (Coming from a user of a 2008 LCD panel with no smarts).

    My telly has been though a media pc for recording, or various apple tvs and chromecasts. The only feature I wanted when i bought that TV was a dvb-t tuner.
    Interests: PVRs, HTPCs, Apple IOS, Apple TV, Media Players, C#, Printing
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Would you buy a second-hand PC?
    By Siobhan Keogh in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 21
    Last Post: 06-12-2010, 08:06 PM
  2. On the other hand.
    By R2x1 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 31-03-2010, 03:10 PM
  3. Left hand - meet right hand
    By nofam in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 29-09-2009, 08:32 PM
  4. How much for second hand PC?
    By zahmad in forum PressF1
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 30-09-2005, 08:47 PM
  5. Need a Hand here
    By indymedic in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 09-04-2005, 02:19 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources