Which FREE Speed test App you guys recommend for Android phones, preferably without ads?
Speedtest by Ookla has may negative reviews -- too much ads, not accurate , consumes battery ... etc.
MOST free android apps have some sort of adware, in app purchases or just data stealing .
The days of developers writing GOOD apps for free are pretty much gone .
I use the Ookla app , it works .
You'll get negative comments on every app ever written . Its only the complainers you hear from, those happy with the app dont bother to comment .
Thanks, 1101.
" ... Its only the complainers you hear from, those happy with the app dont bother to comment."
Makes sense!
