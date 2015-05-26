Results 1 to 3 of 3
  Today, 11:36 AM #1
    bk T
    Default Speed test App for Android

    Which FREE Speed test App you guys recommend for Android phones, preferably without ads?

    Speedtest by Ookla has may negative reviews -- too much ads, not accurate , consumes battery ... etc.
  Today, 12:23 PM #2
    1101
    Default Re: Speed test App for Android

    MOST free android apps have some sort of adware, in app purchases or just data stealing .

    The days of developers writing GOOD apps for free are pretty much gone .

    I use the Ookla app , it works .
    You'll get negative comments on every app ever written . Its only the complainers you hear from, those happy with the app dont bother to comment .
  Today, 12:29 PM #3
    bk T
    Default Re: Speed test App for Android

    Thanks, 1101.
    " ... Its only the complainers you hear from, those happy with the app dont bother to comment."

    Makes sense!
