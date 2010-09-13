Thread: Hospitals

My mum was released from hospital yesterday.
She'd fallen and we don't know...hypo? I used Glucagon.
Or she knocked herself as she fell?
The ambulance people decided she'd had a stroke, probably just cause of her age so they stuck her in that ward and kept her for ages doing all sorts of tests. All negative.
They asked could I bring her insulin, tester and stuff, then took them off her and said THEY had to do it.
Anyway on arrival back home, I discovered they hadn't returned any of it. Rang and complained. Nurse came after she knocked off.
She had a whole pile of stuff - she was given these, she said, new meds she said, although I was told by doc script had been sent to chemist.
So I notice the name of one of them:
Clopidogrel is used to lower your risk of having a stroke, blood clot, or serious heart problem after you've had a heart attack, severe chest pain (angina), or circulation problems.
Side effects are:
Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura
Life-threatening bleeding
Hemorrhagic stroke (yes that's a good one)
Gastrointestinal hemorrhage
Intracranial bleeding (and this)
Rashes and itching
It is the second most top selling drug in the world now.
Now the alternative drug for this is.....aspirin.....
Anyway there was also a bunch of other stuff I was unfamiliar with, no doubt as exciting....
And I notice they all have the name of JOAN...my mums name is not JOAN or anything close.
Joan I ask nurse? Oh she says squinting at label...can't read that....hah, just as well you looked she said.
Pretty shocking. I wouldn't let my mum take some random thing anyway, but imagine some old fart, a bit demented being given something, they'd just take it....
We also never got back her pain pills....and on going to chemists, was given ANOTHER wrong medication.
Finally got her actual script which is just some temp pills for her flareup of pseudogout.
Geez.
Reading her discharge note, they have several of the facts wrong, no that's NOT what we told numerous staff....and finally, for lack of anything else, decided it was a hypo.
No wonder she hates going there.
Bookmarks