Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Hospitals

  1. Today, 07:47 AM #1
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    3,706

    Default Hospitals

    My mum was released from hospital yesterday.
    She'd fallen and we don't know...hypo? I used Glucagon.
    Or she knocked herself as she fell?

    The ambulance people decided she'd had a stroke, probably just cause of her age so they stuck her in that ward and kept her for ages doing all sorts of tests. All negative.
    They asked could I bring her insulin, tester and stuff, then took them off her and said THEY had to do it.

    Anyway on arrival back home, I discovered they hadn't returned any of it. Rang and complained. Nurse came after she knocked off.
    She had a whole pile of stuff - she was given these, she said, new meds she said, although I was told by doc script had been sent to chemist.

    So I notice the name of one of them:

    Clopidogrel is used to lower your risk of having a stroke, blood clot, or serious heart problem after you've had a heart attack, severe chest pain (angina), or circulation problems.

    Side effects are:

    Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura
    Life-threatening bleeding
    Hemorrhagic stroke (yes that's a good one)
    Gastrointestinal hemorrhage
    Intracranial bleeding (and this)
    Rashes and itching

    It is the second most top selling drug in the world now.
    Now the alternative drug for this is.....aspirin.....

    Anyway there was also a bunch of other stuff I was unfamiliar with, no doubt as exciting....
    And I notice they all have the name of JOAN...my mums name is not JOAN or anything close.


    Joan I ask nurse? Oh she says squinting at label...can't read that....hah, just as well you looked she said.

    Pretty shocking. I wouldn't let my mum take some random thing anyway, but imagine some old fart, a bit demented being given something, they'd just take it....

    We also never got back her pain pills....and on going to chemists, was given ANOTHER wrong medication.
    Finally got her actual script which is just some temp pills for her flareup of pseudogout.

    Geez.
    Reading her discharge note, they have several of the facts wrong, no that's NOT what we told numerous staff....and finally, for lack of anything else, decided it was a hypo.

    No wonder she hates going there.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:19 AM #2
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    5,964

    Default Re: Hospitals

    Been in Hawke's Bay hospital a couple of times over the last 3 years. Cannot say any criticism of them. Even after I told the Geriatric team to "f..k off, I'm not old at 78". At the time I was doped up for pain pretty much after being admitted after a fall and don't remember doing so. The nurse to!d me the doctors thought if was hilarious

    Cloppy dog roll, been on that for 10 years.no problems. Better than Aspirin they tell me but you are probably right about the side effects, but hey, everything has side effects.

    I don't look anything up on Google. So much misinformation there.

    Ken
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Hospitals - OMG!
    By pctek in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 28
    Last Post: 13-09-2010, 06:54 AM
  2. Hospitals Are For Sick People.........
    By SurferJoe46 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 22-03-2010, 07:32 PM
  3. Use of cell phones in public hospitals
    By R.M. in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 28
    Last Post: 14-03-2009, 08:56 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources