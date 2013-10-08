My WHS PC appears to have died.
When I power on, the disks spin up, but no POST, no beeps, nothing on the screen, nada.
Suggestions?
We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
Got another power Supply to try, sometimes they turn turtle but have enough output to spin fans but that's all.
