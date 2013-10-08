Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 04:23 PM #1
    Tony
    Tony is online now
    Senior Moment Tony's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Waitakere City
    Posts
    4,603

    Default PC has died - I think

    My WHS PC appears to have died.
    When I power on, the disks spin up, but no POST, no beeps, nothing on the screen, nada.

    Suggestions?
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:31 PM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    28,766

    Default Re: PC has died - I think

    Got another power Supply to try, sometimes they turn turtle but have enough output to spin fans but that's all.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:41 PM #3
    Tony
    Tony is online now
    Senior Moment Tony's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Waitakere City
    Posts
    4,603

    Default Re: PC has died - I think

    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech View Post
    Got another power Supply to try, sometimes they turn turtle but have enough output to spin fans but that's all.
    I don't have a spare power supply since the great PC meltdown of a few months ago. What I need to is to open it up and check everything out.
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. MBP just died what is best next not MAC
    By notechyet in forum PressF1
    Replies: 19
    Last Post: 08-10-2013, 07:50 PM
  2. CPU died
    By Driftwood in forum PressF1
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 29-10-2010, 09:58 PM
  3. Has BTX died?
    By Billy in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 28-08-2005, 11:53 AM
  4. Has something died?
    By PeterE in forum PressF1
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 15-01-2005, 07:21 PM
  5. HDD died?
    By tvgts in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 03-01-2005, 12:37 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources