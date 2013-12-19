https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lbgpha6YZlA
Interesting vid of an American who returned home to San Fransisco ,for a visit , after 2 years overseas.
The inner city is now like a ghost town . Most shops shut & bordered up, once busy commuter trains now empty
He mentions that covid has split the country in 2 , extremists on both sides dividing everyone .
Most stupid thing was San Fran local govt decided to mandate not prosecuting anyone caught shoplifting less than US$1000 value. The shoplifters know they will never get procescuted & cops will not even show up . Another nail in the coffin for their shops
Do you think this is the way NZ, or Ak is heading ? CBD's empty . Public transport empty . Crime just accepted & left unpunished .
