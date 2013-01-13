I am on Win (64( 10 v 21H2 fully updated.
Each day (say about 0915) when I first connect to Internet (MS Edge) I go to Settings -Update and Security.
a) Some days I get "you last updated at " which is -same time as this log on.
b) Other days I get "your system is update to date -last updated yesterday at xx Hours yy minutes
In the latter case click on "check for updates" and mostly there will be an update for Security Intelligence which I then download and install.
Why do I get the 2 different messages re update?
FYI I have not accepted the option "we notice you regularly use your computer between XX hours and YY hours. so will not install updates during these hours"
I posted this query on MS Community but got only 1 response - an illogical answer which proved that person had not read the full post as abpve
Can anyone explain the 2 different scenarios under a) and b)
thanks
Neil
Bookmarks