My good old MS Keyboard, a basic USB Keyboard is developing some problem:
Intermittently, my Win 11 doesn't detect it at startup. I need to pull out the USB connector and re-plug it to the same USB port or to another port.
I have swapped to different ports but Win 11 still fails to detect it intermittently at STARTUP, yes, only at startup.
I works perfectly OK once connected at startup.
This Keyboard is about at least 5 years old.
Do I need a new Keyboard? Or, it's Windows 11 issue? I just 'upgraded' to Win11 recently, in mid November, 2021. It was working OK before I upgraded to Win 11.
