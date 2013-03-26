A Danish newspaper has apologised to its readers for not being critical enough in its reporting of government coronavirus case numbers.
Journalist Brian Weichardt wrote that for nearly two years, both the press and the public had been “almost hypnotically preoccupied” with authorities’ daily coronavirus updates, obsessing over infections, hospitalisations and deaths, as the significance of the “smallest movements” was “laid out by experts, politicians and authorities, who have constantly warned us about the monster under our beds”.
“The constant mental alertness has worn out tremendously on all of us,” he wrote.
He said the press had not been “vigilant enough” in questioning authorities about whether people were hospitalised “with corona and not because of corona”.
“Because it makes a difference,” he wrote.
“A big difference. Precisely, the official hospitalisation numbers have been shown to be 27 per cent higher than the actual figure for how many there are in the hospital, simply because they have corona. We only know that now.”
But he pointed the finger at authorities, saying it was they who were “first and foremost … responsible for informing the population correctly, accurately and honestly”.
“In all, the messages of the authorities and politicians to the people in this historic crisis leave much to be desired.”
Health officials in countries including Australia, the US and Canada appear to have abruptly adopted the same messaging, emphasising that many people counted in Covid-19 hospitalisation statistics are there for other reasons.
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard revealed to The Daily Telegraph earlier this month that up to half of cases being classified as Covid-19 hospitalisations “are actually people with other reasons for admission”, including broken bones, labour pains and even mental health issues.
“Heart attacks, births, falls, none of that stops just because there is Covid,” he said.
“They come into hospital, they have a swab taken and it confirms Covid. This shows us it’s out in the community, but we aren’t necessarily seeing that as the primary reason for all of the admissions.”
Over the weekend, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky was grilled by Fox News host Bret Baier about the country’s reported 836,000 Covid-19 deaths.
Dr Walensky said a recent CDC study had found more than 75 per cent of deaths in fully vaccinated people had occurred in those with at least four comorbidities.
“So really these are people who were unwell to begin with,” she said.
Ours are no better.
