I should have asked first before going ahead, but I wanted to change my Microsoft Office 365 plan from the family plan to just a personal user one because I no longer needed to share it with others and could save $46 a year. I couldn't find any way of just changing it from the family to the personal, so I cancelled the family plan and then purchased the personal one. All good so far.
I have an old iMac (purchased 2011) and a MacBook Air (purchased about 2016) and neither will allow me to update the Office software because my operating systems are too old. I am unable to upgrade to the latest OS because of the age of the computers.
I downloaded the apps to my desktop, but when I tried to install them, it said it needed OS 10.15.0 or later - and my iMac is 10.13.6. I am worried I won't be able to use the existing Word, Outlook, etc that I currently have installed that I purchased when I bought the computers.
The existing family plan doesn't expire until 18 January 2022 so I won't know until after that date if the software will still work - just not update to the latest versions.
Any advice, other than buying a new computer, which I am not in a position to do right now?
