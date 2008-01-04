Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Beemer
    Changing Microsoft Office 365 plan

    I should have asked first before going ahead, but I wanted to change my Microsoft Office 365 plan from the family plan to just a personal user one because I no longer needed to share it with others and could save $46 a year. I couldn't find any way of just changing it from the family to the personal, so I cancelled the family plan and then purchased the personal one. All good so far.

    I have an old iMac (purchased 2011) and a MacBook Air (purchased about 2016) and neither will allow me to update the Office software because my operating systems are too old. I am unable to upgrade to the latest OS because of the age of the computers.

    I downloaded the apps to my desktop, but when I tried to install them, it said it needed OS 10.15.0 or later - and my iMac is 10.13.6. I am worried I won't be able to use the existing Word, Outlook, etc that I currently have installed that I purchased when I bought the computers.

    The existing family plan doesn't expire until 18 January 2022 so I won't know until after that date if the software will still work - just not update to the latest versions.

    Any advice, other than buying a new computer, which I am not in a position to do right now?
    wainuitech
    Re: Changing Microsoft Office 365 plan

    As long as the Current office is working you should be able to simply change the license on the existing. I've done it once quite a while back and it worked OK then, but it was going the other way, single to Family.

    Have a read https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/...d-e1f7f430db21

    As long as the current version is installed and working, if its not capable of changing to the latest it shouldn't even try.

    Looking at the instructions in that link, this is what you will be looking for - This is on Word on a windows PC.

    Beemer
    Re: Changing Microsoft Office 365 plan

    Thanks wainuitech, I did a bit more googling after posting this and it appears that's the case. I bought and installed the family plan on my desktop (and later laptop) when I bought it at the same time I bought the computer, and each year I just pay for the licence, even though I am unable to update the software or security updates. I was just a bit worried that cancelling one plan and buying a new one would require installing everything again - I didn't uninstall anything, so it should just carry on as normal. I know I will need to update my computers eventually, but I've had very little work in the past year so that's not high on my list of priorities right now!
