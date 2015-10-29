I watch a programme on Duke TV called "Abandoned Engineering" and the following was this weeks story - something that I was not aware of.
In waters off Orkney a century ago, 52 German warships were sunk in one day - but this huge naval loss was not inflicted by enemy forces. Instead the scuttling of the German High Seas Fleet in Scapa Flow was a deliberate act of sabotage ordered by a commander who refused to let his ships become the spoils of war.
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-48599958
