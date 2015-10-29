Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Roscoe
    Default 52 German Warships sunk in one day

    I watch a programme on Duke TV called "Abandoned Engineering" and the following was this weeks story - something that I was not aware of.

    In waters off Orkney a century ago, 52 German warships were sunk in one day - but this huge naval loss was not inflicted by enemy forces. Instead the scuttling of the German High Seas Fleet in Scapa Flow was a deliberate act of sabotage ordered by a commander who refused to let his ships become the spoils of war.

    https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-48599958
    piroska
    Default Re: 52 German Warships sunk in one day

    "The men in the drifters were ordered to open fire on the defenceless German sailors. They had no weapons, they were not allowed them and they didn't have any."
    zqwerty
    Default Re: 52 German Warships sunk in one day

    I seem to remember that "the scuttling of the German High Seas Fleet in Scapa Flow" is considered to be the start of the downhill slope of the British Empire.
