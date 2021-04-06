Just found out that Spark has stopped giving 'Free' Modem/Routers even to new customers. All of their plans are on OPEN Terms.
I checked with them earlier today because my good old HG659b which is >6 years old now, is developing some issues. I used to get a new replacement unit at my door the next day years ago. It is discontinued now.
In view of the above, what's the recommended reliable, and reasonably priced router now. I am a bit out of touch with new routers as my good old HG659b served me well for the past years.
Cheers
